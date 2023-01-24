Millennium Management Ups Stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - Class A (PEGR)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,716,723 shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp – Class A (PEGR). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 1,425,181 shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. holds 2,357,047 shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2,214,105 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179,458 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGR by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Atalaya Capital Management LP holds 1,979,999 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. holds 1,700,000 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company, Llc holds 1,500,000 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp – Class A. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 17.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp – Class A is 0.2087%, a decrease of 12.5722%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 23,215,125 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe. Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for PEGR / Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp – Class A.

This article originally appeared on Fintel