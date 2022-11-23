Thunderbird Partners Discloses Position in SIX / Six Flags

Fintel reports that Thunderbird Partners Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,186,252 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX). This represents 5.03% of the company.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions.

What are other large shareholders doing?

H Partners Management, Llc holds 10,700,000 shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,475,000 shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital, LP holds 4,716,813 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 781,522 shares, representing an increase of 83.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 482.05% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. holds 3,690,320 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds 3,500,000 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Six Flags Entertainment Corp is 0.2374%, an increase of 6.2179%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.52% to 99,731,729 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

