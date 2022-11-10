Largest Shareholder of Angi (fka Angie's List) Trims Stake

Fintel reports Brown Advisory Inc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,231,694 shares of Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI). This represents 11.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 7, 2022 they reported 12,269,412 shares and 15.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

PARMX – Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 9,595,425 shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,665,661 shares, representing a decrease of 21.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 42.82% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 5,871,408 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,174,255 shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 8.71% over the last quarter.

BIASX – Brown Advisory Small-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,657,262 shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC holds 3,443,588 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726,598 shares, representing an increase of 49.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angie’s List, Inc.. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Angie’s List, Inc. is 0.1392%, an increase of 4.9381%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.84% to 84,303,900 shares.

