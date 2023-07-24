Gamco Investors Et Al Now Owns 5.17% of Modine Manufacturing

Fintel reports that Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD). This represents 5.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 1, 2021 they reported 3.03MM shares and 5.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is 38.35. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.02% from its latest reported closing price of 36.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is 2,398MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 58,320K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,597K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,607K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing an increase of 28.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 54.85% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,368K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 35.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,492K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 28.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

This article originally appeared on Fintel