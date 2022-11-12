Southeastern Asset Management Makes Big Cut to CNX Resources (CNX) Position

Fintel reports that Southeastern Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,902,706 shares of CNX Resources Corp (CNX). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 27,462,211 shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.40% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 23,425,699 shares representing 12.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,912,164 shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 16,689,948 shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,912,590 shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 14,983,964 shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,927,771 shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 7.15% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 10,902,442 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,033,827 shares, representing a decrease of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 19.48% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources Corp. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX Resources Corp is 0.2208%, a decrease of 14.7067%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 221,061,333 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel