Lime Rock Partners Takes Position in PUMP / Propetro Holding

Fintel reports that Lime Rock Partners Viii, L.p. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,116,888 shares of Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP). This represents 8.8% of the company.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

What are other large shareholders doing?

THRC Management, LLC holds 6,303,468 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980,951 shares, representing a decrease of 42.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 6.26% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 3,919,665 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903,560 shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 2,685,458 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159,374 shares, representing a decrease of 54.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 46.39% over the last quarter.

Towle & Co holds 2,519,910 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475,180 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 14.63% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC holds 2,170,198 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029,408 shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 40.94% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Propetro Holding Corp. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Propetro Holding Corp is 0.1549%, a decrease of 21.8746%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 105,557,007 shares.

