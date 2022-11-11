Wellington Management Nearly Doubles their Position in Visteon (VC)

Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,971,693 shares of Visteon Corp (VC). This represents 10.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1,601,460 shares and 5.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 85.56% and an increase in total ownership of 4.84% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 3,166,706 shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080,234 shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 90.69% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 2,692,040 shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672,465 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 1,905,006 shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313,823 shares, representing a decrease of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 1,226,796 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256,919 shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 22.74% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon Corp. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Visteon Corp is 0.2785%, an increase of 19.0659%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 38,133,802 shares.

