Sculptor Capital Management Reduces Position in SPAC Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (VGII)

Fintel reports that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,884,536 shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (VGII). This represents 11.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 21, 2022 they reported 10,437,931 shares and 18.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.50% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Company intends to focus on businesses that operate in one of the Virgin Group’s core sectors: travel & leisure, financial services, health & wellness, technology & internet-enabled, music & entertainment, media & mobile and renewable energy/resource efficiency.

The management team includes Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Company, a renowned global entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group and responsible for the Virgin Group; Josh Bayliss, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and director, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Virgin Group and is responsible for the Virgin Group’s strategic development, licensing of the brand globally and management of direct investments on behalf of the Virgin Group in various companies around the world; and Evan Lovell, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and director, who is a Chief Investment Officer of the Virgin Group and is responsible for managing the Virgin Group’s investment team and portfolio in North America.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 615,871 shares.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 31.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is 0.1486%, a decrease of 29.8397%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.11% to 2,046,159 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel