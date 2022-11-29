After Record Cyber Monday Sales, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Affirm, Roku, UPS and More

Markets inched higher on Tuesday, with each of the major indexes barely edging out a gain after the opening bell. All this comes after incredible sales coming off the holiday weekend. Cyber Monday contributed a great deal to this as well.

According to Reuters, Cyber Monday sales topped about $11.3 billion, which secures the top spot for the biggest U.S. online shopping day ever. Sales, not adjusted for inflation, rose roughly 5.8% year over year.

There are lingering questions about the overall health of the economy, considering inflation, among other things. A return of retail sales could signal an end to the pandemic-era economy, but there already has been a large push towards e-commerce and away from brick-and-mortar in recent years. It remains to be seen how these numbers will shake out at the end of this holiday season and what that means for the economy in general.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day included Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Cloudflare, Nio, Salesforce, Shopify and more.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM): UBS initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $14 price target. The stock has traded as high as $135.49 a share in the past year but was last seen at around $13. That is down over 87% year to date.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP): Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and raised its $80 price target to $98. The 52-week trading range is $65.17 to $84.22. Shares changed hands near $80 apiece on Tuesday.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI): Robert Baird’s downgrade to Neutral from Outperform included a price target hike to $150 from $134. The stock has traded as high as $155.25 in the past year but was last seen near $145. That is down over 2% year to date.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC): Jefferies cut its Hold rating to Underperform and trimmed its $95 price target to $85. The shares traded near $103 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $95.92 to $433.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT): The downgrade at Argus was to Hold from Buy. The shares traded near $11 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $9.76 to $24.17.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH): The Strong Buy rating at Raymond James was cut to Outperform. The 52-week trading range is $29.56 to $45.80. Shares changed hands near $31 apiece on Tuesday.

NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVCR): Wells Fargo’s upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight came with a price target increase to $89 from $74. The stock traded near $75 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $56.39 to $101.62.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS): J.P. Morgan’s downgrade was to Neutral from Overweight. Its $16 price target is now $12. The stock traded near $10 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $9.45 to $29.28.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares to Sector Weight from Overweight. The stock was last seen trading near $55, in a 52-week range of $44.50 to $266.05.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST): Wolfe Research started coverage with a Peer Perform rating. Shares have traded as high as $43.90 in the past year but were changing hands near $18 on Tuesday.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS): Deutsche Bank upgraded it to Buy from Hold and raised its $197 price target to $220. Shares traded near $184 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $154.87 to $233.72.



