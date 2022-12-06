These Are the Top Holdings of Randall Smith

Randall Smith is a hedge fund manager and the founder and chief of investments of Alden Global Capital. From 1975 to 1995, Smith was a partner at Bear Stearns, where he is credited for establishing the convertible arbitrage department.

Smith is known as a pioneer of vulture capitalism, which is buying and dismantling distressed firms. He has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1965 and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1967. Let’s take a look at the top holdings of Randall Smith.

Top holdings of Randall Smith

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Alden Global Capital to come up with the top holdings of Randall Smith. Here are the top holdings of Randall Smith:

7. Algoma Steel Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, this company deals in the production of hot and cold rolled steel products. Smith owns over 17,564 shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) at an estimated average price of $10.19.

These shares have a market value of $113,000 and account for 0.57% of Smith’s portfolio. Smith first acquired Algoma Steel Group shares in Q4 2021. Algoma Steel Group shares are down by almost 37% year to date and down almost 23% in the last three months.

6. Douglas Elliman

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Miami, Fla,, it is an independent residential real estate brokerage firm. Smith owns over 177,750 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) at an estimated average price of $4.10.

These shares have a market value of $729,000 and account for 3.70% of Smith’s portfolio. Smith first acquired Douglas Elliman shares in Q4 2021. Douglas Elliman shares are down by over 63% year to date and down by over 10% in the last three months.

5. Great Elm Group

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., this company provides investment management and real estate management services. Smith owns over 1.28 million shares of Great Elm Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEG) at an estimated average price of $2.39.

These shares have a market value of more than $2.56 million and account for 13% of Smith’s portfolio. Smith first acquired Great Elm Group shares in Q4 2020. Great Elm Group shares are down by over 5% year to date and down almost 4% in the last three months.

4. Great Elm Capital

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, it is a business development company that primarily invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. Smith owns 300,762 shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) at an estimated average price of $16.99.

These shares have a market value of more than $2.79 million and account for 14.18% of Smith’s portfolio. Smith first acquired Great Elm Capital shares in Q4 2020. Great Elm Capital shares are down by over 46% year to date and down over 18% in the last three months.

3. Arch Resources

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., this company deals in the production and distribution of thermal coal. Smith owns 29,600 shares of Arch Resources Inc (NYSE:ARCH) at an estimated average price of $118.61.

These shares have a market value of more than $3.51 million and account for 17.80% of Smith’s portfolio. Smith first acquired Arch Resources shares in Q3 2022. Arch Resources shares are up by over 68% year to date and up over 8% in the last three months.

2. Peabody Energy

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in St. Louis, this company is in the business of coal mining. Smith owns 141,600 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) at an estimated average price of $24.82.

These shares have a market value of more than $3.51 million and account for 17.82% of Smith’s portfolio. Smith first acquired Peabody Energy shares in Q3 2022. Peabody Energy shares are up by almost 214% year to date and up almost 28% in the last three months.

1. EQT

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., this company supplies, transmits, and distributes natural gas. Smith owns 111,300 shares of EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) at an estimated average price of $40.75.

These shares have a market value of more than $4.54 million and account for 22.99% of Smith’s portfolio. Smith first acquired EQT shares in Q3 2022. EQT shares are up by over 83% year to date but are down by almost 16% in the last three months.

Smith sold off two stocks completely in the last quarter. These two stocks were:New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Full Truck Alliance.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk