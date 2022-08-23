These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Patrick Degorce

Patrick Degorce is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Theleme Partners. Prior to starting Theleme Partners in 2009, this French hedge fund manager worked for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers for seven years. In 2003, he co-founded The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCIF). This former French navy officer was in the public eye in early 2007 after he criticized ABN Amro for its terrible shareholder return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Patrick Degorce.

Top 10 Holdings Of Patrick Degorce

We have used the latest available 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Theleme Partners to come up with the top 10 holdings of Patrick Degorce.

Sony Group

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, this company deals in electronic equipment, devices, instruments, game consoles and related software. Degorce owns 624,445 shares of Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY), having a market value of more than $51 million and accounting for 2.05% of his portfolio. Degorce has sold some shares of Sony Group in the last quarter. Sony Group shares are down by almost 33% year-to-date and down over 4% in the last three months.

Skechers USA

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif., this company offers footwear for men, women, and children. Degorce owns over 2.20 million shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), having a market value of more than $80 million and accounting for 3.24% of his portfolio. Degorce has sold some shares of Skechers USA in the last quarter. Skechers USA shares are down by over 10% year-to-date but are up by over 12% in the last three months.

Applied Materials

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. Degorce owns 946,000 shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), having a market value of more than $86 million and accounting for 3.45% of his portfolio. Degorce has sold some shares of Applied Materials in the last quarter. Applied Materials shares are down by almost 36% year-to-date and down over 5% in the last three months.

Micron Technology

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, ID, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Degorce owns over 1.60 million shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), having a market value of more than $89 million and accounting for 3.58% of his portfolio. Degorce has added some shares of Micron Technology in the last quarter. Micron Technology shares are down by over 37% year-to-date and down over 12% in the last three months.

Charles Schwab

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers wealth management, banking, securities brokerage, asset management, financial advisory and custody advisory services. Degorce owns over 1.50 million shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), having a market value of more than $95 million and accounting for 3.81% of his portfolio. Charles Schwab shares are down by almost 14% year-to-date but are up by over 13% in the last three months.

Alcoa

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company deals in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Degorce owns over 3.20 million shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA), having a market value of more than $146 million and accounting for 5.88% of his portfolio. Degorce has sold some shares of Alcoa in the last quarter. Alcoa shares are down by almost 15% year-to-date and down almost 20% in the last three months.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, this company develops and operates social media applications. Degorce owns over 1.20 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), having a market value of more than $197 million and accounting for 7.90% of his portfolio. Degorce has added some shares of Meta Platforms in the last quarter. Meta Platforms shares are down by over 51% year-to-date and down almost 17% in the last three months.

Lam Research

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company makes wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Degorce owns 463,000 shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), having a market value of more than $197 million and accounting for 7.91% of his portfolio. Lam Research shares are down by almost 36% year-to-date and down almost 5% in the last three months.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers banking, insurance, investments, and mortgage products and services. Degorce owns over 16 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), having a market value of more than $630 million and accounting for 25.30% of his portfolio. Degorce has sold some shares of Wells Fargo in the last quarter. Wells Fargo shares are down by almost 7% year-to-date but are up by almost 2% in the last three months.

Moderna

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company develops transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Degorce owns over 6.3 million shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), having a market value of more than $907 million and accounting for 36.37% of his portfolio. Degorce has added more shares of Moderna in the last quarter. Moderna shares are down by over 43% year-to-date but are up by almost 6% in the last three months.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk