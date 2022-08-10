These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Kevin Eng

Kevin D. Eng is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Columbus Hill Capital Management. Before Columbus Hill Capital Management, Kevin Eng worked at Appaloosa Management from 1995 to 2003, and as a managing director at Duquesne Capital Management until 2006. Kevin Eng has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Columbus Hill Capital Management was among the best performing hedge funds as of the start of the second quarter of 2022. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Kevin Eng.

Top 10 Holdings Of Kevin Eng

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing of Columbus Hill Capital Management to come up with the top 10 holdings of Kevin Eng.

Royal Caribbean Group

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, it is a cruise company that operates through many brands, including Silversea Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Caribbean International, and Celebrity Cruises. Kevin Eng owns 155,851 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), having a market value of more than $13 million and accounting for 3.63% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q1 2021. Royal Caribbean Group shares are down by almost 48% year to date and over down 50% in the last year.

Mastercard

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company offers payment solutions. Kevin Eng owns 42,688 shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), having a market value of more than $15 million and accounting for 4.24% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q4 2016. Mastercard shares are down by almost 2% year to date and down over 4% in the last year.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company makes and sells personal computers, consumer electronics, computer software, as well as related services. Kevin Eng owns 51,834 shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of more than $15 million and accounting for 4.44% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q3 2017. Microsoft shares are down by almost 17% year to date and down over 2% in the last year.

United Rentals

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., this company is in the equipment rental business. Kevin Eng owns 53,966 shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), having a market value of more than $19 million and accounting for 5.32% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q2 2018. United Rentals shares are down by over 3% year to date and down over 4% in the last year.

Uber Technologies

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a mobility service provider that allows users to book a ride. Kevin Eng owns 787,890 shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), having a market value of more than $28 million and accounting for 7.80% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q2 2021. Uber shares are down by over 24% year to date and down almost 27% in the last year.

Marriott International

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Bethesda, Md., this company operates hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. Kevin Eng owns 187,728 shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), having a market value of more than $32 million and accounting for 9.16% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q1 2020. Marriott International shares are down by over 4% year to date but are up by almost 15% in the last year.

Humana

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company offers health insurance services. Kevin Eng owns 77,911 shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), having a market value of more than $33 million and accounting for 9.41% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q3 2021. Humana shares are up by over 4% year to date and up over 16% in the last year.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Kevin Eng owns 219,920 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), having a market value of more than $35 million and accounting for 9.95% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q4 2019. Amazon shares are down by over 16% year to date and down over 16% in the last year as well.

Shaw Communications

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, this company offers cable telecommunications and satellite video services. Kevin Eng owns over 1.10 million shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR), having a market value of more than $36 million and accounting for 10.22% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q1 2021. Shaw Communications shares are down by over 11% year to date and down over 7% in the last year.

CF Industries Holdings

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company deals in the production and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. Kevin Eng owns 448,445 shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), having a market value of more than $46 million and accounting for 12.83% of his portfolio. Kevin Eng first took position in the stock in Q1 2021. CF Industries shares are up by over 40% year to date and up almost 108% in the last year.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk