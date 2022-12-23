10 Best Performing Aerospace and Defense Stocks in 2022

Rising geopolitical tensions have made defense stocks a safe bet during such uncertain times. Several countries have significantly raised their defense budgets this year following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Tensions are rising in other parts of the world as well, such as between China and Taiwan, China and India, and others.

Rising geopolitical tensions mean that countries will continue to spend heavily on military equipment. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 best performing Aerospace and Defense stocks in 2022.

Ten Best Performing Aerospace And Defense Stocks In 2022

We have used the year-to-date return (as of Dec. 21, 2022) of Aerospace and Defense companies to develop this list of the 10 best performing Aerospace and Defense stocks in 2022. We have only considered companies with a market capitalization of more than $2 billion. Here are the 10 best performing Aerospace and Defense stocks in 2022:

10. Hexcel (14%)

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., this company develops lightweight structural materials. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) shares are up by over 6% in the last three months but are down by almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Hexcel shares are trading above $58 with a 52-week range of $47.38 to $65.82, giving the company a market cap of more than $4.70 billion.

9. Raytheon Technologies (16%)

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Arlington, Va., this company offers aerospace and defense systems and services to commercial, military, and government customers. Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) shares are up by almost 20% in the last three months and up almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Raytheon Technologies shares are trading above $100 with a 52-week range of $80.27 to $106.02, giving the company a market cap of more than $144 billion.

8. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (19%)

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., this company offers solutions in the aerospace and defense segment, as well as in real estate. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) shares are up by almost 32% in the last three months and up almost 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are trading above $55 with a 52-week range of $35.47 to $56.00, giving the company a market cap of more than $4.40 billion.

7. General Dynamics (20%)

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Reston, Va., it is an aerospace and defense company that develops state-of-the-art solutions. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares are up by almost 10% in the last three months but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, General Dynamics shares are trading above $250 with a 52-week range of $200.65 to $256.86, giving the company a market cap of more than $67 billion.

6. BWX Technologies (23%)

Founded in 1867 and headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., this company deals in the supply of nuclear components and products. BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) shares are up by almost 14% in the last three months but are down by almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, BWX Technologies shares are trading above $58 with a 52-week range of $42.58 to $62.84, giving the company a market cap of more than $5.20 billion.

5. Huntington Ingalls Industries (23%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Newport News, Va., this company is in the shipbuilding business. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) shares are down by over 2% in the last three months but are up by over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are trading above $230 with a 52-week range of $177.20 to $260.02, giving the company a market cap of more than $9 billion.

4. Leonardo DRS (31%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., this company supplies product, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and prime contractors. Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ:DRS) shares are up by almost 19% in the last three months and up over 24% in the last month.

As of this writing, Leonardo DRS shares are trading above $12 with a 52-week range of $7.51 to $16.70, giving the company a market cap of more than $3 billion.

3. Lockheed Martin (37%)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Bethesda, Md., it is a security and aerospace company that develops technology systems, products, and services. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) shares are up by almost 16% in the last three months and up over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Lockheed Martin shares are trading above $488 with a 52-week range of $343.78 to $498.95, giving the company a market cap of more than $127 billion.

2. AeroVironment (38%)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Arlington, Va., this company develops unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares are down by almost 5% in the last three months and down over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, AeroVironment shares are trading above $85 with a 52-week range of $52.03 to $114.11, giving the company a market cap of more than $2 billion.

1. Northrop Grumman (39%)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Falls Church, Va., this company deals in advanced aircraft systems. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) shares are up by over 8% in the last three months and up over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Northrop Grumman shares are trading above $538 with a 52-week range of $364.62 to $556.27, giving the company a market cap of more than $81 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk