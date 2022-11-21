These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In October 2022

After months of dismal performance, the U.S. stock market climbed in October, with the energy sector recording the largest increase. Increase in prices for heating oil, gas oil and unleaded gasoline helped to offset the fall in the price of natural gas.

All major energy stocks performed well last month, or we can say all posted positive returns. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing energy stocks in October 2022.

Five Best Performing Energy Stocks In October 2022

We have used the October return data of the energy stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing energy stocks in October 2022.

We have only considered energy stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Nov. 1, 2022). Here are the five best performing energy stocks in October 2022:

Baker Hughes (32%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, it is a holding company that offers oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) shares are up by almost 21% year to date and up over 15% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Baker Hughes shares are trading above $28 with a 52-week range of $20.42 to $39.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $30 billion.

APA (33%)

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Houston, this company explores oil and natural gas. APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) shares are up by almost 66% year to date and up over 23% in the last three months.

As of this writing, APA shares are trading above $44 with a 52-week range of $22.94 to $51.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15 billion.

Marathon Oil (35%)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Houston, this company explores, produces and markets liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) shares are up by over 83% year to date and up over 23% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Marathon Oil shares are trading above $30 with a 52-week range of $14.29 to $33.42, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $19 billion.

Schlumberger (45%)

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Houston, this company provides technology to the oil and gas industry for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing. Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) shares are up by almost 71% year to date and up almost 38% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Schlumberger shares are trading above $51 with a 52-week range of $27.65 to $56.04, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $75 billion.

Halliburton (48%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers services and products to the energy industry. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares are up by almost 64% year to date and up over 27% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Halliburton shares are trading above $36 with a 52-week range of $20.77 to $43.99, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $34 billion.

Five worst performing energy stocks in October 2022

Here are the five worst performing energy stocks in October 2022:

Kinder Morgan (9%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, it is an energy infrastructure company. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) shares are up by almost 15% year to date but are down almost 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Kinder Morgan shares are trading above $18 with a 52-week range of $15.01 to $20.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $41 billion.

Chesapeake Energy (9%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, this company acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares are up by over 52% year to date and up over 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Chesapeake Energy shares are trading above $98 with a 52-week range of $56.75 to $107.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

Cheniere Energy (6%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., this company deals in liquefied natural gas (LNG). Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares are up by over 64% year to date and up almost 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Cheniere Energy shares are trading above $165 with a 52-week range of $97.85 to $182.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $41 billion.

Enterprise Products Partners (6%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, it is a holding company that deals in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) shares are up by over 12% year to date and down by almost 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Enterprise Products Partners shares are trading above $24 with a 52-week range of $20.42 to $28.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $53 billion.

EQT (3%)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, it is a natural gas production company that supplies and distributes natural gas. EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) shares are up by almost 85% year to date and down by over 15% in the last three months.

As of this writing, EQT shares are trading above $40 with a 52-week range of $17.95 to $51.97, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk