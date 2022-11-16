These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In October 2022

Mid-cap companies lie in between the slower growth large-cap stocks and the faster-growth small-cap businesses. In recent years, mid-cap stocks have outperformed both large-cap and small-cap stocks. Moreover, mid-caps have better growth potential than both large-cap and small-cap.

This is because these companies have easier access to financing than small-caps, and could offer better earnings growth than large-cap companies. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in October 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In October 2022

We have used the October return numbers of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in October 2022. Here are the five best performing mid-cap stocks in October 2022:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (49%)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Miami, Fla., this company offers cruise travel services. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares are down by over 18% year to date but are up by almost 20% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shares are trading above $16 with a 52-week range of $10.31 to $26.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $7.10 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (51%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, as well as rental equipment and technology. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares are up by almost 129% year to date and up almost 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Patterson-UTI Energy shares are trading above $19 with a 52-week range of $6.71 to $20.53, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.80 billion.

RPC (61%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., this company explores, produces and develops oil and gas properties. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares are up by almost 127% year to date and up over 31% in the last three months.

As of this writing, RPC shares are trading above $10 with a 52-week range of $3.82 to $12.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.10 billion.

Altra Industrial Motion (79%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Braintree, Mass., this company designs, makes and markets electromechanical power transmission motion controls. Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares are up by almost 11% year to date and up over 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Altra Industrial Motion shares are trading above $56 with a 52-week range of $32.18 to $62.25, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.50 billion.

Vaxcyte (82%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., this company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares are up by over 85% year to date and up almost 68% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Vaxcyte shares are trading above $44 with a 52-week range of $16.78 to $46.57, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.10 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In October 2022

Here were the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in October 2022:

PTC Therapeutics (-25%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South Plainfield, N.J., this company develops and markets clinically differentiated medicines. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares are down by almost 4% year to date and down over 27% in the last three months.

As of this writing, PTC Therapeutics shares are trading above $38 with a 52-week range of $25.01 to $55.58, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.70 billion.

Carvana (-33%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., it is an eCommerce platform that deals in the buying of used cars. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are down by over 95% year to date and down almost 80% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Carvana shares are trading above $10 with a 52-week range of $6.50 to $304.33, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.80 billion.

Generac Holdings (-35%)

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., this company designs and makes power generation equipment and other power products. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares are down by almost 68% year to date and down over 59% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Generac Holdings shares are trading above $113 with a 52-week range of $95.92 to $463.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6.90 billion.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (-35%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a life sciences company that offers products to develop drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines. Maravai Lifesciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares are down by over 62% year to date and down over 40% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Maravai LifeSciences shares are trading above $15 with a 52-week range of $13.41 to $46.29, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.70 billion.

Olaplex Holdings (-54%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, Calif., it is a technology-driven beauty company that offers patent-protected hair care products. Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares are down by almost 82% year to date and down over 65% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Olaplex Holdings shares are trading above $5.30 with a 52-week range of $3.80 to $30.41, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.30 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk