These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In September 2022

September has been a tough month for the U.S. stock market historically, and this year was no different. The Dow Jones dropped by 8.8%, S&P 500 by 9.3% while the Nasdaq 100 ended 10.5% lower.

The Nasdaq 100, in fact, is on track for its worst year since 2008. Moreover, all sectors ended the month in red, with real estate being the worst performer. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in September 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In September 2022

We have taken the September return data of the large-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in September 2022.

Hubbell (8%)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Shelton, Conn., this company designs, makes and sells electrical and electronic products for construction, industrial, and utility applications. Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shares are up by over 9% year to date and up almost 24% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Hubbell shares are trading at above $229 with a 52-week range of $170.21 to $238.94, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

Aspen Technology (13%)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Bedford, Mass., this company develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions. Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares are up by over 34% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Aspen Technology shares are trading at above $253 with a 52-week range of $173.81 to $263.59, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

Twitter (13%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a micro-blogging and social networking service. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up by almost 14% year to date and up almost 51% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Twitter shares are trading at above $49 with a 52-week range of $31.30 to $68.41, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $37 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (19%)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, N.Y., this company discovers, invents, develops, makes and commercializes medicines. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) shares are up by over 14% year to date and up almost 18% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $720 with a 52-week range of $538.01 to $754.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $78 billion.

Biogen (37%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company discovers, develops and delivers therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are up by over 7% year to date and up almost 20% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Biogen shares are trading at above $255 with a 52-week range of $187.16 to $288.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $37 billion.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In September 2022

Carnival (-27%)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Miami, it is a cruise and vacation company. Carnival PLC (NYSE:CUK) shares are down by almost 68% year to date and down over 22% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Carnival shares are trading at above $5.90 with a 52-week range of $5.80 to $23.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $8 billion.

Liberty Broadband (- 27%)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., this company deals in cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares are down by almost 53% year to date and down almost 33% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Liberty Broadband shares are trading at above $75 with a 52-week range of $73.63 to $177.68, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion.

VF (-28%)

Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Denver, this company designs, makes, markets and sells lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and down over 35% in the last three months.

As of this writing, VF shares are trading at above $28 with a 52-week range of $28.61 to $78.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion.

FedEx (-30%)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company offers transportation, e-commerce and business services. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down by over 40% year to date and down over 31% in the last three months.

As of this writing, FedEx shares are trading at above $154 with a 52-week range of $141.92 to $266.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $40 billion.

MongoDB (-39%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops and provides a general-purpose database platform. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are down by over 64% year to date and down almost 39% in the last three months.

As of this writing, MongoDB shares are trading at above $188 with a 52-week range of $185.51 to $590.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk