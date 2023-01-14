These Were the 5 Best and Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies in December 2022

After tumbling significantly in November following the collapse of FTX, the crypto market stabilized in December. Despite this, 2022 was the crypto industry’s worst performance since 2018. Investors, however, are hoping for a rebound in 2023, something similar to what was seen in 2019. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing cryptocurrencies in December 2022.

Five Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In December 2022

We have used the December return data (as of Dec. 31, 2022) to rank the five best and worst performing cryptocurrencies in December 2022. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $300 million for our list of the five best and worst performing cryptocurrencies in December 2022. Here are the five best performing cryptocurrencies in December 2022:

5. PAX Gold (PAXG, 3%)

Launched in 2019, it is a gold-backed cryptocurrency that allows users to easily invest in gold. PAXG is up by over 15% in the last three months and up almost 4% year to date.

As of this writing, PAXG is trading at $1,888.92, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $512 million. PAXG has an all-time high of $3,487.68 (April 2020) and an all-time low of $1,387.98 (October 2019).

4. BitDAO (BIT, 8%)

It aims to develop a decentralized token economy. BIT is up by over 6% in the last three months and up almost 39% year to date.

As of this writing, BIT is trading at $0.4619, giving it a market cap of more than $965 million. BIT has an all-time high of $3.64 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2699 (November 2022).

3. XDC Network (XDC, 9%)

XDC powers transactions and smart contracts on the XDC Network. XDC is down by almost 15% in the last three months but is up by almost 5% year to date.

As of this writing, XDC is trading at $0.02691, giving it a market cap of more than $330 million. XDC has an all-time high of $0.1939 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0001571 (June 2019).

2. Toncoin (TON, 18%)

Developed in 2018, it is a layer-1 blockchain by Telegram. TON is up by almost 74% in the last three months but is down by almost 6% year to date.

As of this writing, TON is trading at $2.17, giving it a market cap of more than $2.64 billion. TON has an all-time high of $5.84 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3906 (September 2021).

1. OKB (OKB, 22%)

Launched in 2017, it is a cryptocurrency from the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx. OKB allow users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. OKB is up by over 72% in the last three months and up almost 7% year to date.

As of this writing, OKB is trading at $29.19, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1.75 billion.

Five Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In December 2022

Here are the five worst performing cryptocurrencies in December 2022:

5. Algorand (ALGO, -29%)

Algorand is a self-sustaining network that supports a wide range of applications. ALGO is down by over 33% in the last three months but is up by over 19% year to date.

As of this writing, ALGO is trading at $0.2119, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $1.52 billion. ALGO has an all-time high of $3.28 (June 2019) and an all-time low of $0.1024 (March 2020).

4. Solana (SOL, -29%)

Launched in March 2020, it facilitates the creation of decentralized apps (DApps). SOL is down by almost 44% in the last three months but is up by over 69% year to date.

As of this writing, SOL is trading at $16.96, giving it a market cap of more than $6.28 billion. SOL has an all-time high of $260.06 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

3. Dogecoin (DOGE, -32%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, it is primarily used as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter. DOGE is up by almost 37% in the last three months and up almost 15% year to date.

As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.08045, giving it a market cap of more than $10 billion. DOGE has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015).

2. Filecoin (FIL, -32%)

Filecoin allows developers to create cloud file storage services like Dropbox or iCloud. FIL is down by almost 24% in the last three months but is up by almost 24% year to date.

As of this writing, FIL is trading at $3.86, giving it a market cap of more than $1.38 billion. FIL has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).

1. Flow (FLOW, -41%)

Validators, developers, and users use FLOW to participate in the FLOW network and earn rewards. FLOW is down by almost 41% in the last three months but is up by over 35% year to date.

As of this writing, FLOW is trading at $0.892, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $924 million. FLOW has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.6446 (December 2022).

