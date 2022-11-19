These Are the 10 Biggest Smart Contracts Cryptocurrencies

Smart contracts are codes stored on a blockchain that run only when predetermined conditions are fulfilled. Thus, these contracts help to automate the execution of an agreement so as to ensure that all involved parties are certain of the outcome.

Currently, there are many smart contract cryptocurrencies in the market that are competing to attract the interest of developers. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest smart contracts cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Smart Contracts Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies as of Nov. 18, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the 10 biggest smart contracts cryptocurrencies. Here are the 10 biggest smart contracts cryptocurrencies:

Internet Computer (ICP)

It is the first “World Computer” blockchain that developers can use to build almost any online system or service. ICP is down over 85% year to date and down almost 42% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ICP is trading at $3.83, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. ICP has an all-time high of $750.73 (May 2021).

VeChain (VET)

Started in 2015, it is a versatile enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform. VET is down almost 78% year to date and down over 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, VET is trading at $0.193, giving it a market cap of more than $1.39 billion. VET has an all-time high of $0.2782 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001678 (March 2020).

Algorand (ALGO)

Launched in 2019, it is a decentralized and self-sustaining blockchain-based network that supports an array of applications. ALGO is down over 84% year to date and down over 11% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ALGO is trading at $0.2738, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.94 billion. ALGO has an all-time high of $3.28 (June 2019) and an all-time low of $0.1024 (March 2020).

Stellar (XLM)

It is a decentralized network that aims to connect the world’s financial systems. XLM is down over 67% year to date and down almost 18% in three months.

As of this writing, XLM is trading at $0.0902, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $2.30 billion. XLM has an all-time high of $0.9381 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001227 (November 2014).

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Launched in July 2016, it is an Ethereum hard fork whose main function is to work as a smart contract network. ETC is down over 43% year to date and down over 42% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ETC is trading at $19.71, giving it a market cap of more than $2.70 billion. ETC has an all-time high of $176.16 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4524 (July 2016).

Chainlink (LINK)

Founded in 2017, it is a blockchain abstraction layer that supports universally connected smart contracts. LINK is down almost 70% year to date and down over 12% in the last three months.

As of this writing, LINK is trading at $6.22, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $3 billion. LINK has an all-time high of $52.88 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1263 (September 2017).

Avalanche (AVAX)

Launched in 2020, it is a layer one blockchain that aims to unseat Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts. AVAX is down over 88% year to date and down almost 43% in the last three months.

As of this writing, AVAX is trading at $13.05, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.90 billion. AVAX has an all-time high of $146.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (December 2020).

Cardano (ADA)

Founded in 2017, it is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform with several use cases, including decentralized apps and smart contracts. ADA is down over 76% year to date and down almost 29% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ADA is trading at $0.3275, giving it a market cap of more than $11 billion. ADA has an all-time high of $3.10 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01735 (October 2017).

BNB (BNB)

Launched in July 2017, BNB is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers a whole ecosystem of functionalities for its users. BNB is down almost 49% year to date and down almost 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, BNB is trading at $270.52, giving it a market capitalization of more than $43 billion. BNB has an all-time high of $690.93 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.09611 (August 2017).

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum works as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies, as well as for the execution of decentralized smart contracts. ETH is down almost 68% year to date and down over 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ETH is trading at $1,210.67, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $148 billion. ETH has an all-time high of $4,891.70 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4209 (October 2015).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk