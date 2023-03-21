These Are the 10 Biggest Research Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are now present in almost all industries and fields, including research. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain are now not only a part of those industries and fields, but rather are helping to revolutionize the way those industries operate.

Several cryptocurrencies are now in existence that aid developers, scientists and others in their research. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest research cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Research Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization of research cryptocurrencies as of March 16, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the 10 biggest research cryptocurrencies. Here are the 10 biggest research cryptocurrencies:

10. CoinFi (COFI)

CoinFi provides research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to cryptocurrency traders. COFI is down by over 3% year to date but is up over 2% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, COFI trading at $0.001601, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $336K. COFI has an all-time high of $0.3608 (Jun 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0005429 (Mar 2020).

9. Curecoin (CURE)

Curecoin’s objective is to accelerate research in the medical sciences related to Cancer, Diabetes, Zika and more. CURE is up by over 2,342% year to date and up almost 39% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, CURE is trading at $0.02428, giving it a market capitalization of more than $642K. CURE has an all-time high of $1.39 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0008298 (Dec 2022).

8. Einsteinium (EMC2)

Einsteinium is a community-driven cryptocurrency that uses blockchain technology to raise funds for scientific research. EMC2 is up by over 28% year to date but is down over 5% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, EMC2 is trading at $0.007439, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.65 million. EMC2 has an all-time high of $2.88 (Dec 2017) and an all-time low of $0.00002538 (Jan 2016).

7. Energi (NRG)

Energi works as a governance token for the Energiswap decentralized exchange. NRG is down by almost 6% year to date but is up over 3% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, NRG is trading at $0.2066, giving it a market capitalization of more than $12 million. NRG has an all-time high of $9.90 (Jun 2019) and an all-time low of $0.1443 (Oct 2022).

6. Numeraire (NMR)

Founded in late 2015, Numeraire enables developers and data scientists to develop machine learning models that have better reliability. NMR is up by almost 58% year to date but is down over 6% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, NMR is trading at $19.28, giving it a market capitalization of more than $113 million. NMR has an all-time high of $168.49 (Jun 2017) and an all-time low of $1.93 (Nov 2018).

5. Nervos Network (CKB)

Nervos Network enables crypto-assets to be stored using the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin. CKB is up by almost 86% year to date but is down almost 12% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, CKB is trading at $0.00425, giving it a market capitalization of more than $169 million. CKB has an all-time high of $0.04412 (Mar 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002083 (Dec 2022).

4. Conflux (CFX)

Conflux allows creators, communities, and markets from diverse borders and protocols to connect with each other. CFX is up by almost 1,248% year to date but is down almost 24% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, CFX is trading at $0.3013, giving it a market capitalization of more than $799 million. CFX has an all-time high of $1.70 (Mar 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02191 (Jan 2023).

3. Fantom (FTM)

Originally created in 2018, Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers (DeFi) services to developers. FTM is up by almost 104% year to date but is down over 27% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, FTM is trading at $0.4135, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.14 billion. FTM has an all-time high of $3.48 (Oct 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001953 (Mar 2020).

2. Algorand (ALGO)

Launched in 2019, Algorand aims to speed up transactions and improve efficiency of transactions. ALGO is up by over 17% year to date but is down almost 23% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, ALGO is trading at $0.2091, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.48 billion. ALGO has an all-time high of $3.28 (Jun 2019) and an all-time low of $0.1024 (Mar 2020).

1. Cardano (ADA)

Founded in 2017, Cardano ensures that all technology developed goes through a process of peer-reviewed research. ADA is up by almost 32% year to date but is down over 19% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, ADA is trading at $0.3282, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. ADA has an all-time high of $3.10 (Sep 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01735 (Oct 2022).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk