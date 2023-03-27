Heartland Advisors Now Owns 5.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Fintel reports that Heartland Advisors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 17, 2023 they reported 0.94MM shares and 7.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perma-Fix Environmental Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PESI is 0.09%, a decrease of 18.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 4,804K shares. The put/call ratio of PESI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

HRTVX – HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 837K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 325K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 247K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 36.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Potomac Capital Management holds 241K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 13.87% over the last quarter.

PRCGX – Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 207K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 34.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 44.36% over the last quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear and waste management services company, and a leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company’s nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy (‘DOE’), the U.S Department of Defense (‘DOD’), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to its clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This article originally appeared on Fintel