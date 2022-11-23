MHR Fund Management Ups Stake in Lions Gate (LGF.A)

Fintel reports that Mhr Fund Management Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,198,615 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A). This represents 24.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 6, 2020 they reported 19,309,564 shares and 23.07% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.60% and an increase in total ownership of 1.15% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world.

Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space.

A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide

What are other large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 6,795,338 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871,796 shares, representing an increase of 28.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGF.A by 89.05% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds 3,725,000 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,568,391 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458,220 shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGF.A by 59.20% over the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC holds 1,518,021 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468,021 shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGF.A by 27.85% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is 0.2229%, a decrease of 10.3336%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 80,721,201 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

This article originally appeared on Fintel.