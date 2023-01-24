Pzena Investment Management Cuts Stake in Motorcar Parts of America

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,577,618 shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA). This represents 8.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1,797,163 shares and 9.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. holds 2,179,204 shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183,611 shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management, LLC holds 1,445,553 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253,914 shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 26.90% over the last quarter.

325 Capital Llc holds 1,032,865 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith & Co., Inc. holds 690,091 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 688,103 shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc/ma holds 447,277 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 403,457 shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 40.25% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is 0.2059%, an increase of 29.3720%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 19,513,334 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe. Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for MPAA / Motorcar Parts of America, Inc..

