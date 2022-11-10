Emirates Telecommunications Lifts Vodafone Stake to 10%

Fintel reports that Emirates Telecommunications Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,752,397,163 shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 16, 2022 they reported 2,766,197,163 shares and 9.81% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

They have filed two 13D/G filings since May 16, 2022.

In May Emirates unveiled a 9.8% stake in the company, making it the largest shareholder. It paid a roughly 10% premium to the market price for the shares.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 23,913,676 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,537,932 shares, representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 19,186,148 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,478,885 shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 17,805,251 shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,882,822 shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 23.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 13,963,666 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,170,727 shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 16.32% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC holds 13,504,877 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,234,557 shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 42.15% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group Plc. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Vodafone Group Plc is 0.2359%, a decrease of 16.5641%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 269,941,916 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel