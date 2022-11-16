Talkot Capital Ups Stake in Maiden Holdings (MHLD)

Fintel reports that Talkot Capital, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,317,917 shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD). This represents 8.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 6, 2022 they reported 5,961,700 shares and 6.85% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.75% and an increase in total ownership of 1.54% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where the company can leverage its deep knowledge of those markets.

Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies.

What are other large shareholders doing?

683 Capital Management, LLC holds 4,400,000 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350,534 shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHLD by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management, LP holds 965,795 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 631,214 shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 627,772 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHLD by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 492,098 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 554,498 shares, representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHLD by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 343,900 shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 689,578 shares, representing a decrease of 100.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHLD by 47.35% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maiden Holdings, Ltd.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is 0.0307%, an increase of 9.4480%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 18,955,398 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel