Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Declares $0.47 Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $93.50 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 2.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.74%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.69% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is $116.59. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.69% from its latest reported closing price of $93.50.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is $9,251MM, an increase of 2.07%. The projected annual EPS is $4.52, an increase of 39.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 5.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BAH is 0.3503%, an increase of 6.6390%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 139,829K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,580,594 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,007,990 shares, representing a decrease of 22.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 7.79% over the last quarter.

PRNHX – T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,817,011 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,003,707 shares, representing a decrease of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,674,770 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703,036 shares, representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 74.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,943,953 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889,926 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 8.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,359,835 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336,605 shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, the Company helps organizations transform. IT’se a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. The Compnay works shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, its firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Fintel