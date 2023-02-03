10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies in January 2023

The cryptocurrency market was off to a great start this year, with Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency by market value, gaining more than 40% last month. Ether, the world’s second-largest digital currency, also gained about 40% in January. Other cryptocurrencies showed impressive gains as well, with the broader cryptocurrency market gaining over 35% last month. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in January 2023.

We have used the January return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in January 2023. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of Feb. 1, 2023) for our list of the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in January 2023. Here are the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in January 2023:

10. Loopring (LRC, 123%)

Launched in 2017, Loopring is an open protocol that helps in developing decentralized crypto exchanges. LRC is up by almost 33% in the last 90 days and up almost 63% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, LRC is trading at $0.4205, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $560 million. LRC has an all-time high of $3.83 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01986 (December 2019).

9. Frax Share (FXS, 146%)

Frax Share is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin system that offers highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money to replace fixed-supply digital assets, such as BTC. FXS is up by over 61% in the last 90 days and up almost 126% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, FXS is trading at $10.91, giving it a market capitalization of more than $806 million. FXS has an all-time high of $42.67 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $1.52 (June 2021).

8. Solana (SOL, 149%)

Launched in 2020, Solana facilitates the creation of DApps (decentralized apps). SOL is down by over 23% in the last 90 days but is up by almost 85% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, SOL is trading at $24.91, giving it a market capitalization of more than $9.27 billion. SOL has an all-time high of $260.06 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

7. Decentraland (MANA, 162%)

Launched in 2017, Decentraland is a virtual reality platform that allows users to develop and monetize content and applications. MANA is up by over 19% in the last 90 days and up over 92% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, MANA is trading at $0.7901, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1.46 billion. MANA has an all-time high of $5.90 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (October 2017).

6. Fantom (FTM, 185%)

Launched in 2019, it is a DAG (directed acyclic graph) smart contract platform that offers DeFi services to developers. FTM is up by almost 116% in the last 90 days and up almost 138% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, FTM is trading at $0.5733, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.59 billion. FTM has an all-time high of $3.48 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001953 (March 2020).

5. Optimism (OP, 197%)

Optimism helps to scale the Ethereum ecosystem by using optimistic rollups. OP is up by over 122% in the last 90 days and up over 161% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, OP is trading at $2.75, giving it a market capitalization of more than $646 million. OP has an all-time high of $4.57 (May 2022) and an all-time low of $0.4005 (June 2022).

4. dYdX (DYDX, 210%)

Founded in 2017, it is the governance token of dYdX, which is an eponymous non-custodial decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. DYDX is up by over 105% in the last 90 days and up over 92% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, DYDX is trading at $3.54, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $550 million. DYDX has an all-time high of $27.78 (September 2021).

3. Threshold (T, 214%)

Launched in 2022, it is the governance token for the Threshold DAO and the utility token for the Threshold Network. T is up by over 87% in the last 90 days and up almost 171% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, T is trading at $0.04967, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $423 million. T has an all-time high of $0.2245 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $0.01473 (December 2022).

2. Render Token (RNDR, 313%)

Launched in 2020, Render Token aims to connect artists and studios that require GPU compute power with mining partners. RNDR is up by almost 130% in the last 90 days and up over 215% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, RNDR is trading at $1.68, giving it a market capitalization of more than $434 million. RNDR has an all-time high of $8.76 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03676 (June 2020).

1. Aptos (APT, 416%)

Launched in 2022, this cryptocurrency aims to bring mainstream adoption to web3. It uses a novel smart contract programming language called Move. APT is up by over 146% in the last 90 days and up almost 241% in the last 60 days. As of this writing, APT is trading at $18.14, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $2.90 billion. APT has an all-time high of $19.90 (January 2023) and an all-time low of $3.09 (December 2022).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk