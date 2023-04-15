10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in March 2023

Major cryptocurrencies rallied in March despite the volatility in the financial markets worldwide. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the bank failures, ongoing inflationary and other macroeconomic headwinds that investors witnessed last month pushed them more toward cryptocurrencies, with the total crypto market gaining about 10% in March.

However, as always, not all cryptocurrencies were in the green, with some down significantly in March. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023.

We have used the March return data from coinmarketcap.com to develop this list of the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of April 1, 2023) for our list of the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023. Here were the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023:

10. Internet Computer (ICP, -11%)

It is the first-ever “World Computer” blockchain that can be used to develop any online system or service, without the need for traditional IT, such as cloud computing.

ICP is up by over 5% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 14%. As of this writing, ICP is trading at $5.56, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1.68 billion.

9. VeChain (VET, -12%)

VeChain is a versatile enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform that uses distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) to develop an ecosystem that addresses major data hurdles.

VET is up by over 15% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 28%. As of this writing, VET is trading at $0.02602, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.88 billion.

8. ApeCoin (APE, -14%)

Launched in March 2022, ApeCoin is the governance and utility token of the APE Ecosystem that allows users to participate in ApeCoin DAO.

APE is down by over 8% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day decline to almost -10%. As of this writing, APE is trading at $4.59, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.69 billion.

7. OKB (OKB, -16%)

Launched in 2017, OKB is the utility token of the Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx. It helps users to pay trading fees, as well as gives them voting and governance rights.

OKB is up by over 14% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to over 46%. As of this writing, OKB is trading at $47.27, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.82 billion.

6. SingularityNET (AGIX, -17%)

First announced in 2017, SingularityNET allows users to browse, test and buy a range of AI services using its utility token. Also, it enables developers to publish and sell their AI tools.

AGIX is up by almost 14% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 99%. As of this writing, AGIX is trading at $0.4212, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $508 million.

5. Filecoin (FIL, -17%)

Launched in 2020, Filecoin is a decentralized storage system that protects the integrity of data’s location to make it easily retrievable and hard to censor.

FIL is up by over 30% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to over 49%. As of this writing, FIL is trading at $6.26, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.6 billion.

4. Frax Share (FXS, -24%)

Launched in November 2020, Frax Share is the first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin system that aims to offer highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money, unlike fixed-supply digital assets like BTC.

FXS is down by almost 1% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to over 40%. As of this writing, FXS is trading at $9.51, giving it a market capitalization of more than $677 million.

3. Terra Classic (LUNC, -27%)

Launched in April 2019, Terra Classic uses the price stability and adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) to provide fast and affordable settlements.

LUNC is down by almost 20% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day decline to over -24%. As of this writing, LUNC is trading at $0.0001301, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $767 million.

2. Huobi Token (HT, -29%)

Launched in January 2018, Huobi Token is the native currency of the Huobi Global cryptocurrency exchange. The token helps to reduce commissions for trading operations on the exchange.

HT is down by almost 20% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day decline to over -23%. As of this writing, HT is trading at $4.01, giving it a market capitalization of more than $650 million.

1. Arbitrum (ARB, -89%)

Launched in March 2023, Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution that uses optimistic rollups to attain its objective of improving speed, scalability and cost-efficiency.

As of this writing, ARB is trading at $1.55, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.97 billion. ARB has an all-time high of $11.80 (Mar 2023) and an all-time low of $1.1045 (Mar 2023).

