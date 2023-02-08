Daiwa Capital Upgrades Pfizer

On February 7, 2023, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for Pfizer from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.34% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $56.60. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.34% from its latest reported closing price of $43.76. The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is $79,124MM, a decrease of 21.14%. The projected annual EPS is $5.02, a decrease of 10.23%.

Pfizer Declares $0.41 Dividend

Pfizer said on December 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the current share price of $43.76 / share,

the stock’s dividend yield is 3.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.34%.

The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%,ndemonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 248,850,529 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250,126,747 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 210,874,152 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219,171,647 shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 167,429,728 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165,241,519 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 11.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127,225,726 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,191,548 shares, representing

an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 110,442,140 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,582,838 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 1.06%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PFE is 0.7892%, a decrease of 5.6161%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 4,440,347K shares.

Pfizer Background Information

Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at http://www.Pfizer.com.

