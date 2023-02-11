Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Kosmos Energy With Buy Recommendation

On February 9, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Kosmos Energy with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.81% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is $10.29. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7.58.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is $2,474MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.53, an increase of 57.80%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 21,734K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,222K shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,619K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,366K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 1.26% over the last quarter.

GOFIX – GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 17,576K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 17,522K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,165K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 0.62% over the last quarter.

XOP – SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 14,148K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,068K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 457,895K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kosmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

