Goldman Sachs Maintains Kosmos Energy Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is 10.51. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 58.94% from its latest reported closing price of 6.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is 2,474MM, an increase of 24.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.32%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 486,169K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,684K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares, representing an increase of 67.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 234.84% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 18,750K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,412K shares, representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,057K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,561K shares, representing a decrease of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 18,046K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,522K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 27,000.41% over the last quarter.

XOP – SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 15,514K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,148K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Kosmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel