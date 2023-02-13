Earnings Previews: Airbnb, Devon Energy, Livent

Shortly after Monday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones industrials traded 0.21% higher, the S&P 500 was up 0.14% and the Nasdaq was up 0.20%.

After U.S. markets close, Palantir Technologies and Vornado Realty Trust will report quarterly results. Cleveland-Cliffs, Coca-Cola and Peabody Energy are on deck to report results first thing Tuesday morning.

Here is a peek at what to expect when the following three firms report earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Airbnb

Over the past 12 months, shares of vacation rental provider Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) have declined by about 37%. Prospects have brightened, though, since the company posted its 52-week low in December. The stock is up 32% and was up as much as 45% last week. United Airlines and American Airlines have added more than 25% to their share prices this year. Hilton and Marriott hotels have added more than 14%. Cruise line operators are up between about 16% and 45%. The vacation business is one place where expectations are still high for the rest of the year.

Of 43 brokerages covering the stock, 20 have a Hold rating while 19 have either a Buy or Strong Buy rating. At a recent price of around $109.00 a share, the upside potential based on a median price target of $129.00 is 19.3%. At the high price target of $180.00, the upside potential is 65.1%.

Fourth-quarter revenue is forecast at $1.86 billion, which would be down 35.5% sequentially but up 21.6% year over year. Airbnb is expected to post EPS of $0.33, down 81.6% sequentially and 312.5% higher year over year. For the full year, analysts are looking for EPS of $3.41, far better than the year-ago loss of $0.37, on revenue of $8.31 billion, up 38.6%.

Airbnb stock trades at about 31.9 times expected 2022 EPS, 34.1 times estimated 2023 earnings of $3.19 and 29.3 times estimated 2024 earnings of $4.19 per share. The stock’s 52-week trading range is $81.91 to $191.73. The company does not pay a dividend, and total shareholder return over the past year is negative 36.69%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Inc. (NYSE: DVN) is among the country’s 10 largest independent producers of oil and natural gas. Its stock has added about 22% to the share price over the past year, including a drop of nearly 8% in the past three months. Devon may experience some impact to production from the brutal weather in the Williston Basin in December, but no effect is likely to be felt on the company’s generous dividend.