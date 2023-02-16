Barclays Initiates Coverage of Fisker With Underweight Recommendation

On February 15, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Fisker with a Underweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.34% Upside
As of February 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker is $12.92. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 88.34% from its latest reported closing price of $6.86.
The projected annual revenue for Fisker is $2,165MM, an increase of 2,811,588.31%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.39.
What are large shareholders doing?
FIFTHDELTA holds 17,576K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,391K shares, representing an increase of 57.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 99.58% over the last quarter.
Moore Capital Management holds 8,584K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,184K shares, representing an increase of 16.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 16.34% over the last quarter.
BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,113K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,052K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 5.85% over the last quarter.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,796K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 4.92% over the last quarter.
NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,015K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 6.37% over the last quarter.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.10%, an increase of 35.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.96% to 105,726K shares. The put/call ratio of FSR is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.
Fisker Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
