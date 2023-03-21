Unusual Call Option Trade in Bilibili Worth $562.5K

)n March 20, 2023 at 09:33:09 ET an unusually large $562.50K block of Call contracts in Bilibili (BILI) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 270 days (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99 percentile of all recent large trades made in BILI options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.23% Upside

As of March 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bilibili is $27.33. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.23% from its latest reported closing price of $22.18.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili is $27,072MM, an increase of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$10.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.46%, a decrease of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.16% to 113,674K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 11,451K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,250K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,000K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KWEB – KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 9,940K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,000K shares, representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 38.66% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 7,588K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 59.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 294.67% over the last quarter.

FEMSX – Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 6,261K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,218K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 59.24% over the last quarter.

Bilibili Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ”bullet chatting” feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

