Earnings Previews: Array Technologies, GameStop, Nike

In the first half-hour of Monday trading, the Dow Jones industrials were up 0.68% and the S&P 500 was up 0.21%, but the Nasdaq was down 0.45%.

Before U.S. markets opened, Foot Locker handily beat consensus fourth-quarter estimates for earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. Same-store sales rose by 4.2% in the quarter. The less-good news was the downside guidance for the 2024 fiscal year. Foot Locker sees EPS of $3.35 to $3.65, compared to a consensus estimate of $4.08, and revenue down 3.5% to 5.5% year over year, in line with expectations. Shares traded up 4.5% early Monday.

PDD (Pinduoduo) missed consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The discount e-commerce company blamed weak consumer spending. Shares traded down about 14.5%.

Before U.S. markets open on Tuesday morning, Tencent Music will report quarterly results.

Here is a preview of what to expect when the following three companies report results on Monday and Tuesday.

Array Technologies

Albuquerque-based Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) makes and sells the hardware and software that allows solar arrays and panels to track the sun. Over the past year, the stock has increased its value by about 37%. When the company announced preliminary results for the quarter earlier this month, shares jumped 15%. Since then, the stock is down about 21.5%, likely due to macroeconomic headwinds that could curb solar generation investments.

Of 19 brokerages covering the stock, 14 have a Buy or Strong Buy rating and four more have Hold ratings. At a recent share price of around $17.00, the stock trades above its median price target of $18.00. At the high target of $36.00, the upside potential is 111.8%.

Fourth-quarter revenue is forecast at $363.86 million, which would be down 29.4% sequentially but up 65.5% year over year. The company is expected to post adjusted EPS of $0.07, down 59.2% sequentially and up from a loss of $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. For the 2022 fiscal year that ended in December, the company is forecast to post EPS of $0.35, up 404% year over year, on revenue of $1.6 billion, up 87.7%.

The stock trades at 48.3 times expected 2022 EPS, 20.9 times estimated 2023 earnings of $0.82 and 13.6 times estimated 2024 earnings of $1.26 per share. The stock’s 52-week trading range is $5.45 to $24.59. Array Technologies does not pay a dividend, and the total shareholder return for the past year was 36.23%.

GameStop

Video gaming retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has watched its share price fall by more than 24% over the past 12 months. Over the past six months, the stock is down about 42%, including a drop of 10% so far in 2023. In early February, the stock jumped by 45% as meme stock fever struck again. The fever finally broke about a week later and shares have been sinking ever since. GameStop shares periodically bounce higher when the fever returns, but there is little about the company’s business to support any lasting improvement in the stock price.