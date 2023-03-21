Earnings Previews: Accenture, Darden Restaurants, General Mills

In the mid-morning trading on Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrials were up 0.64%, the S&P 500 up 0.71% and the Nasdaq up 0.61%.

Before U.S. markets opened on Tuesday, Tencent Music reported that it beat earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates in its fourth quarter. The beats were narrow, however, and the company’s outlook emphasized its “repositioning,” a word that investors interpret to mean spending now with the expectation of more revenue and profit in the future. Shares traded down about 8.5% early Tuesday.

After U.S. markets close Tuesday, Array Technologies, GameStop and Nike are set to report quarterly results. Look for Chewy and KB Home to post their results late Wednesday.

Here is a preview of what to expect when the following three companies report results first thing Thursday morning.



Accenture

Management and technology consulting giant Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has suffered a share price decline of 22% over the past 12 months. From a peak in early April of last year, the stock has shed more than 25%. A consulting and tech services company would be nowhere today without an AI component, and Accenture closed that hole Tuesday morning. The company announced that it has acquired Bangalore, India-based industrial AI firm Flutura. Terms of the deal were not revealed.

Of 25 brokerages covering the stock, 15 have a Buy or Strong Buy rating and eight more rate Accenture at Hold. At a recent trading price of about $252.60, the upside potential based on a median price target of $301.25 is 24.1%. At the high target of $360.00, the potential upside is about 42.5%.

Analysts are expecting fiscal second-quarter revenue of $15.75 billion, which would be down 1.0% sequentially but up 5.2% year over year. Adjusted EPS for the quarter are forecast at $2.50, down 18.9% sequentially and by 1.6% year over year. For the full 2023 fiscal year ending in August, analysts anticipate EPS of $11.46, up 5.9%, on revenue of $64.2 billion, up 4.2%.

Accenture shares trade at 22.0 times expected 2023 EPS, 20.2 times estimated 2024 earnings of $12.50 and 18.4 times estimated 2025 earnings of $13.71 per share. The stock’s 52-week trading range is $242.80 to $345.3. The company pays an annual dividend of $4.48 (yield of 1.77%). Total shareholder return for the past 12 months was negative 20.86%.



Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI), the owner and operator of more than 1,800 restaurant locations, including Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, has added nearly 13% to its share price over the past 12 months. In the past six months, shares have added 13.5%.