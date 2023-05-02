Unusual Put Option Trade in TAL Education Group Worth $493.47K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:17:18 ET an unusually large $493.47K block of Put contracts in TAL Education Group (TAL) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 109 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 18.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TAL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAL Education Group. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAL is 0.43%, an increase of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.01% to 333,893K shares. The put/call ratio of TAL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TAL Education Group is $7.81. The forecasts range from a low of $2.93 to a high of $9.87. The average price target represents an increase of 33.24% from its latest reported closing price of $5.86.

The projected annual revenue for TAL Education Group is $1,211MM, an increase of 18.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPGM – SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 31.15% over the last quarter.

Bluefin Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 179.96% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 161K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 34.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Wetherby Asset Management holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FERGX – Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 221K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 23.05% over the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym “TAL” stands for “Tomorrow Advancing Life”, which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China’s school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company’s learning center network currently covers 90 cities. The Company also operates http://www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China.

This article originally appeared on Fintel