Mfp Investors Now Owns 46.9% of S&W Seed

Fintel reports that Mfp Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.44MM shares of S&W Seed Company (SANW). This represents 46.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 20.28MM shares and 45.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.32% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&W Seed is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 141.32% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58.

The projected annual revenue for S&W Seed is $88MM, an increase of 15.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&W Seed. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANW is 0.20%, an increase of 125.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 28,167K shares. The put/call ratio of SANW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 17,448K shares representing 40.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 4,493K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutter & CO Brokerage holds 2,004K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 133.67% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 627K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 392.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural seed technology company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W’s vision is to be the world’s preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W’s product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry.

This article originally appeared on Fintel