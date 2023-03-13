Unusual Call Option Trade in Up Fintech Worth $78K

On March 10, 2023 at 15:44:13 ET an unusually large $78.00K block of Call contracts in Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 42 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 19.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in TIGR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.09% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Up Fintech Holding is $5.71. The forecasts range from a low of $3.34 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.09% from its latest reported closing price of $3.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Up Fintech Holding is $284MM, an increase of 36.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Up Fintech Holding. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 19.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGR is 0.09%, an increase of 25.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.03% to 7,209K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IEMG – iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 923K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 911K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 36.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 271K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong holds 249K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 178K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing a decrease of 45.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 31.12% over the last quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its ‘mobile first’ strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

This article originally appeared on Fintel