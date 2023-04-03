Unusual Put Option Trade in Academy Sports & Outdoors Worth $1,491K

On March 31, 2023 at 12:45:27 ET an unusually large $1,491.00K block of Put contracts in Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 6 days (on April 6, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ASO options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.97% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports & Outdoors is $77.28. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.97% from its latest reported closing price of $62.85.

The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports & Outdoors is $6,537MM, an increase of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports & Outdoors. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 10.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.34%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 94,523K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,908K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,219K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 7.66% over the last quarter.

FCNTX – Fidelity Contrafund holds 3,512K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,432K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 9.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,054K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,958K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Declares $0.09 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023 will receive the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $62.85 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 0.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy’s mission is to provide ‘Fun for All’ and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

