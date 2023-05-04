Unusual Put Option Trade in Gamestop Worth $373.78K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:37:33 ET an unusually large $373.78K block of Put contracts in Gamestop Corporation – (GME) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GME options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamestop Corporation -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GME is 0.11%, a decrease of 25.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.18% to 91,076K shares. The put/call ratio of GME is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.26% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamestop Corporation – is $13.52. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.26% from its latest reported closing price of $18.58.

The projected annual revenue for Gamestop Corporation – is $6,126MM, an increase of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Drw Securities, L.l.c. holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IMCB – iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 612K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 40.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 176K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 49K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 29.91% over the last quarter.

Gamestop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GameStop Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

