US Annual Inflation Drops to 5% in March: CPI Print

The latest US CPI print showed the annual inflation rate at 5% in March. The annual rate lowered by 1.0% from the 6.0% set in February. Most experts forecasted the rate to fall to 5.1%.
Core annual inflation increased 5.6% annually in March and 0.4% month-over-month. Most experts predicted forecasted a 5.6% increase annually and a 0.4% month-over-month increase.
The Federal Reserve had been raising the interest rates to control inflation which reached a 41-year high last November.
March’s CPI print records the lowest annual inflation rate in nearly two years.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
