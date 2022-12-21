These Are the 10 Biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) Cryptocurrencies

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges or CEXs are online platforms with the primary function of allowing traders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Anyone with an internet connection can use a CEX to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Coins or tokens that are native to these platforms or facilitate their functioning are CEX tokens. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization of CEX tokens as of Dec. 20, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the 10 biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) cryptocurrencies. Here are the 10 biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) cryptocurrencies:

10. MX TOKEN (MX)

MX has been developed by the MEXC platform and it ensures a safe and stable trading experience. MX is down by over 63% year to date and down over 4% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, MX is trading at $0.8172, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $81 million. MX has an all-time high of $3.70 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04206 (November 2019).

9. WOO Network (WOO)

WOO Token works with WOO Network’s CeFi and DeFi products for the purpose of staking and fee discounts. WOO is down by almost 88% year to date and down over 4% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, WOO is trading at $0.1157, giving it a market capitalization of more than $139 million. WOO has an all-time high of $2.48 (November 2021).

8. FTX Token (FTT)

Launched in 2019, it is the native cryptocurrency of FTX, which is a crypto derivatives trading platform. FTT is down by almost 98% year to date and down over 32% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, FTT is trading at $0.9258, giving it a market capitalization of more than $300 million. FTT has an all-time high of $85.02 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8313 (September 2019).

7. GateToken (GT)

It is a native coin of the GateChain platform. GT is down by over 49% year to date and down almost 4% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, GT is trading at $3.43, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $371 million. GT has an all-time high of $13.09 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2667 (March 2020).

6. KuCoin Token (KCS)

Launched in 2017, it is a native token of KuCoin that allows traders to draw value from the exchange. KCS is down by over 71% year to date and down over 9% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, KCS is trading at $6.42, giving it a market capitalization of more than $631 million. KCS has an all-time high of $28.80 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3365 (January 2019).

5. Huobi Token (HT)

Launched in January 2018, it is a native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global. HT is down by over 43% year to date but is up by over 27% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, HT is trading at $5.41, giving it a market capitalization of more than $829 million. HT has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (January 2019).

4. OKB (OKB)

Launched in 2017, this crypto has been released by the Maltese crypto exchange, OKX. OKB is down by almost 25% year to date but is up by almost 8% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, OKB is trading at $21.92, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1.31 billion. OKB has an all-time high of $44.17 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $1.25 (May 2019).

3. Cronos (CRO)

Launched in 2018, it is the native cryptocurrency token of Cronos Chain, which is a decentralized, open-source blockchain. CRO is down by over 90% year to date and down over 18% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, CRO is trading at $0.05634, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.42 billion. CRO has an all-time high of $0.9698 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01149 (December 2018).

2. UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token that is used across the iFinex ecosystem. LEO is down by over 2% year to date and down over 13% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, LEO is trading at $3.72, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.54 billion. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

1. BNB (BNB)

Launched in July 2017, BNB is the native crypto token of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, as well as of associated blockchains. BNB is down by almost 53% year to date and down almost 7% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, BNB is trading at $249.55, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $39 billion. BNB has an all-time high of $690.93 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.09611 (August 2017).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk