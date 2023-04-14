Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust Worth $478.27K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:59:05 ET an unusually large $478.27K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was sold, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 99 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.99 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.03th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.60%, an increase of 129.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.19% to 118,203K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Bank holds 10K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1K shares.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,277K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing a decrease of 25.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 3.22% over the last quarter.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management holds 66K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Gradient Investments holds 8K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 33.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

