Unusual Call Option Trade in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Worth $120K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:58:24 ET an unusually large $120.00K block of Call contracts in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SILJ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILJ is 0.18%, an increase of 17.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.60% to 9,412K shares. The put/call ratio of SILJ is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grand Central Investment Group holds 408K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILJ by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 38.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILJ by 70.82% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 66K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILJ by 28.43% over the last quarter.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory holds 45K shares.

Harwood Advisory Group holds 26K shares.

See all ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel