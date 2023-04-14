Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust Worth $800K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:00:34 ET an unusually large $800.00K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was sold, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 99 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.60%, an increase of 129.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.19% to 118,203K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SG Americas Securities holds 1,079K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing a decrease of 44.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Comerica Securities holds 80K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

New Century Advisors holds 329K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Crewe Advisors holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

