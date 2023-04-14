Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Gold Trust Worth $1,700K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:34:20 ET an unusually large $1,700.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $185.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1902 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Gold Trust. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.68%, a decrease of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 125,127K shares. The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 11K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Wealth Management holds 4K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Curran Financial Partners holds 18K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 225.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 67.96% over the last quarter.

Orgel Wealth Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSB Wealth Management holds 7K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 43.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 24.59% over the last quarter.

See all SPDR Gold Trust regulatory filings.

