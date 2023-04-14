Unusual Call Option Trade in Riot Blockchain Worth $182.41K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:33:07 ET an unusually large $182.41K block of Call contracts in Riot Blockchain (RIOT) was bought, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in RIOT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Blockchain. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.26%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 67,858K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.85% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Blockchain is $9.65. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.85% from its latest reported closing price of $12.35.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Blockchain is $424MM, an increase of 63.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLSTX – Stock Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 28.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Surevest holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prospera Financial Services holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJSIX – VY(R) JPMorgan Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio Class I holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 57.85% over the last quarter.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company’s primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

