Unusual Call Option Trade in Riot Blockchain Worth $181.76K

On April 18, 2023 at 09:57:36 ET an unusually large $181.76K block of Call contracts in Riot Blockchain (RIOT) was bought, with a strike price of $23.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.09 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in RIOT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Blockchain. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.20%, a decrease of 18.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.04% to 69,313K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.35% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Blockchain is $9.65. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.35% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Blockchain is $424MM, an increase of 63.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JESIX – Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 37.99% over the last quarter.

BITQ – Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 398K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 94K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 73.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 56.61% over the last quarter.

VCSLX – Small Cap Index Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 25.09% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information



Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company’s primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

