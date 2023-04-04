Unusual Call Option Trade in BigBear.ai Worth $38.96K

On April 3, 2023 at 10:26:03 ET an unusually large $38.96K block of Call contracts in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 18 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.45 percentile of all recent large trades made in BBAI options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.11% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 88.11% from its latest reported closing price of $2.44.

The projected annual revenue for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is $178MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI is 0.00%, a decrease of 69.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.49% to 1,443K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 1,230K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing a decrease of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 62.03% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 67K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 58.72% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 72.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 76.42% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 211.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 86.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

BigBear.ai Holdings Background Information

BigBear.ai helps governments and businesses make the decisions that change markets and define outcomes with AI that’s smart, composable and enterprise-ready. BigBear.ai. Decision Dominance.

