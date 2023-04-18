Unusual Put Option Trade in JPMorgan Chase Worth $712.5K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:21:58 ET an unusually large $712.50K block of Put contracts in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was sold, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 277 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.03th percentile of all recent large trades made in JPM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5059 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 224 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 0.88%, a decrease of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 2,372,917K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.28% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is $157.16. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from its latest reported closing price of $138.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is $142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First PREMIER Bank holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 37,055.62% over the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 197K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Private Ocean holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Westwood Wealth Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 63.52% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 1,235K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

See all JPMorgan Chase regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel